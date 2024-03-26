Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 4: Randeep Hooda starrer draws decent numbers on the festival of Holi

MUMBAI: Movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been getting good attraction when the trailer was out, the movie is directed by actor Randeep Hooda in his first directorial, and the movie stars Randeep Hooda along with Mark Bennington, Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Bhakti Klein, Apinderdeep Singh, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Ed Robinson, NIck Nag. The movie has been appreciated for the detailed research work done by the actor Randeep Hooda along woth his phenomenal performance that has been the talk of the town. Also the movie is getting loved for the Never seen before side of the actress Ankita Lokhande.

Talking about the collection the movie has collected around 2.25 crores on day 4 which was yesterday and which was the holiday for the occasion of Holi, indeed it is a decent figures coming from the movie on the busy festival day and the total collection made by the movie is around 8.24 crore.

