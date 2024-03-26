Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 4: Randeep Hooda starrer draws decent numbers on the festival of Holi

Movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been getting mixed to positive response from the fans and let us see the collection made by the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 11:39
movie_image: 
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI: Movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been getting good attraction when the trailer was out, the movie is directed by actor Randeep Hooda in his first directorial, and the movie stars Randeep Hooda along with Mark Bennington, Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Bhakti Klein, Apinderdeep Singh, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Ed Robinson, NIck Nag. The movie has been appreciated for the detailed research work done by the actor Randeep Hooda along woth his phenomenal performance that has been the talk of the town. Also the movie is getting loved for the Never seen before side of the actress Ankita Lokhande. 

Also read Madgaon Express box office day 4: Kunal Kemmu's directorial continues to holds it's grip on Holi day

Talking about the collection the movie has collected around 2.25 crores on day 4 which was yesterday and which was the holiday for the occasion of Holi, indeed it is a decent figures coming from the movie on the busy festival day and the total collection made by the movie is around 8.24 crore. 

Definitely this is the love of the fans all over for good cinema and for actors that is reflecting in terms of collection, what are your views on these numbers and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Taapsee Pannu spotted with Sindoor in unseen Holi photo with Mathias Boe and Friends amid wedding speculations

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Randeep Hooda Swatantrya Veer Savarkar collection box office Ankita Lokhande Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 11:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Comedy King Sunil Grover makes musical debut for a web series - ‘Sunflower S2’!
MUMBAI: ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video streaming platform, delivered another success with their latest original...
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
MUMBAI: The first song from the highly anticipated musical album of "Do Aur Do Pyaar" has just been released, and it's...
Jhanak SPOILER: Anirudh forbids Jhanak from spending money
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Virat Kohli's heartwarming video call with Anushka Sharma, Vamika, and Akaay after RCB victory goes viral
MUMBAI: Last night, Virat Kohli guided his teammates from Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win over Preity Zinta owned...
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 4: Randeep Hooda starrer draws decent numbers on the festival of Holi
MUMBAI: Movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been getting good attraction when the trailer was out, the movie is directed...
Pallavi Sharda is here to leave you awestruck with her crazy hot looks
MUMBAI: An Australian actress of Indian descent, Pallavi Sharda is recognized for her performance in the Academy Award...
Recent Stories
Do Aur Do Pyaar
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Do Aur Do Pyaar
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
Pallavi Sharda
Pallavi Sharda is here to leave you awestruck with her crazy hot looks
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express box office day 4: Kunal Kemmu's directorial continues to holds it's grip on Holi day
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu spotted with Sindoor in unseen Holi photo with Mathias Boe and Friends amid wedding speculations
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and ex-wife Aaliya reunited? Heartfelt note shared by her
Krrish
Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan all set to lock the film’s plot over the summer, Filming anticipated to commence in 2025