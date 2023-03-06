Sweet! Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary; Shweta Bachchan shares a delightful post writing “the long and short of it!”

The couple who tied the knot on 3rd June 1973, have crossed a great milestone in their marriage as they celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
MUMBAI  :Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most renowned couple’s of the Hindi Film industry. Right from their love story to their film collaborations, everything seems to always grab headlines. The couple who tied the knot on 3rd June 1973, have crossed a great milestone in their marriage as they celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Also Read- “Amitabh Bachchan has always been my inspiration” says Abhishek Banerjee about his Section 84 co-star


The couple’s daughter Shweta posted a sweet message for her parents sharing a throwback black and white picture of them and captioned it, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!”

Maheep Kapoor replied to the post writing, “Happy 50th to your parents”, while Zoya Akhtar wrote, “How beautiful are they????”, chunky Panday wrote, “Happy Happy Golden Anniversary”, Designer Abu Jani wrote, “Happy Happy Happy Anniversary!!!”,


Also Read- Must Read! Jaya Bachchan to play a negative role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, netizens have some hilarious reactions to this news


On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last in Uunchaai and will next be seen in Ganapath and Project K, meanwhile Jaya will be making her acting comeback in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly

 

