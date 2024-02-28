Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: All you need to know about the Dunki actress’s to-be-groom

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu started her acting journey through the South film industry and soon made her entry into Bollywood. The actress has proved her mettle as a talented actress with projects like Pink, Badla, Thappad, among many others. She amazed everyone with her stunning performance alongside SRK for the very first time in the Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki.

Taapsee will reportedly be marrying her boyfriend of 10 years Mathias Boe in March this year. Although the couple are yet to make an official announcement, it is said that they will be having an intimate wedding with close friends and family in Udaipur. The duo’s wedding will be a mix of Sikh and Christian wedding taking into consideration both their cultures.

Matthias is a well known Badminton player from Denmark and has many titles to his credit and has earned many medals in French Opens, Summer Olympics, European Games, among many others.

Surprisingly, Mathias announced his retirement at the age of 39 in 2020 and is at present the coach for men’s doubles the Indian national badminton team. Taapsee and Boe began dating in 2013 and hardly ever share many posts with each other.

Previously speaking about her relationship, Taapsee had said, “Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now.”

