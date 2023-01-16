Take a look at the Bollywood celebrities who have kissed each other in public

From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, to Ranibr Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have kissed each other in public.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen Bollywood couples who have shared some sizzling chemistry. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, these Bollywood couples never fail to set some major couple goals for the fans and audience.

Bollywood couples are always looked up to when it comes to setting the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry. We have seen many Bollywood celebrities kissing their partners in public over time, to express their love. Having said that, today let us take a look at the list of Bollywood couples who have kissed each other in public.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed Bollywood couples. Their chemistry over time has been the talk of the town and they are setting some major couple goals. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s kissing picture from their vacation has been going viral all over the internet and became the talk of the town.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love with each other during the filming of the movie Brahmastra. No doubt, they are one of the most loved and cutest couples in B-Town. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen kissing each other at their wedding, and the picture went viral all over the internet.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are less seen all over the internet these days, but this kissing picture of the couple had set the internet on fire. This indeed defines the love and chemistry between the two.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Also known as the power couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most talked about couples in B-Town. We have seen the actress kissing her husband, and the pictures went viral all over the internet.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most romantic couples in this industry. This kissing picture of the couple went viral, and fans were showering all the love and blessing towards the beautiful couple.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

We have seen so many pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan which define their love for each other. This picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan has been turning heads in Bollywood and became the talk of the town.

Well, these are the Bollywood celebrities who were seen kissing in public and showing love to their partners. What are your views on this list? Who is your favourite couple? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 04:30

