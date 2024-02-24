Tamannaah Bhatia Latest Pictures: Lust Stories 2 actress drops some gorgeous pictures, leaving her fans awestruck

This time, the actress broke the internet by dropping some fabulous pictures on her Instagram profile, leaving her fans wanting for more.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 15:55
movie_image: 
Tamannaah Bhatia

MUMBAI : Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most loved actresses coming from South Indian cinema who has also made her mark in the Hindi movie industry. Tamannaah Bhatia stole everyone’s heart with her performance in movies like Lust Stories 2, Babli Bouncer, Entertainment, Baahubali part 2 and many more other movies.

The audience love watching South movies now more than ever as the choices for Hindi movie audiences has expanded. Now with the movie choices expanding, the audience has fallen deeper in love with Tamannaah Bhatia and it seems that the actress is not going to let the audience get over her so easily as she has the right qualities to grab everyone’s attention with her various looks.

Also read - Must Read! Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about facing online hate and her approach to dealing with it; Says 'Faceless People’

This time, the actress broke the internet by dropping some fabulous pictures on her Instagram profile, leaving her fans wanting for more. That’s right! The actress has really taken the internet by storm with her gorgeous look. Take a look at the post below:

 

 

As we can see in the pictures where the actress is wearing an orange outfit that also looks red to many due to the light setting. The actress even mentions about it in her captions in a funny way. In the caption she says, “2 minutes of silence for everyone who thinks this is Red, and not Orange!”

The actress was last seen in the movie Lust Stories 2 where she was seen along with Vijay Varma. They have also announced their relationship officially and the audience are loving the couple very much.

Also read -Must Read! Tamannaah Bhatia talks about doing intimate scenes on-screen, says “would get awkward sitting with my family, would start looking around”

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Varma Lust Stories Lust Stories 2 Netflix Baahubali Baahubali 2 Jailer Babli Bouncer Entertainment South Movies Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 15:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame Dhanashree Verma MOURNS the loss of her grandmother, Pens heartfelt tribute
MUMBAI : Contestant Dhanashree Verma from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 mourns her grandmother's death. Dhanashree wrote a long...
Naila Grewal on what made her say yes for series Maamla Legal Hai – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Actress Naila Grewal has been making a strong mark with her movies and series, she has been now grabbing...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan and Savi at odds because of Surekha
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
‘Humari Baat Hee Alag Hai' Bhagya Lakshmi's #RishMi show us why they are so loved
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the serial is doing pretty well...
Shivangi Joshi turns heads with her a luxurious bag worth THIS whopping price
MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is one of the most fashionable actresses on television and never fails to win over her fans...
5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered the Art of Antagonism - Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol to Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI: In the realm of Bollywood, the true mark of an actor's versatility lies in their ability to seamlessly...
Recent Stories
Arjun
5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered the Art of Antagonism - Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol to Shah Rukh Khan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arjun
5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered the Art of Antagonism - Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol to Shah Rukh Khan
Ajay
Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals why he cast Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ajay Devgn in the film
Sridevi death anniversary
Sridevi death anniversary: Have a look at the unseen family pictures of the late actress
Anant
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Shah Rukh Khan to charge THIS whopping amount for performing at the pre-wedding festivities
Sidharth Malhotra
Yodha update: Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna steal hearts with their heart-melting romance in this latest song
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor celebrates 35 years of his iconic film ‘Eeshwar’, shares pictures!