Tamannaah Bhatia Latest Pictures: Lust Stories 2 actress drops some gorgeous pictures, leaving her fans awestruck

MUMBAI : Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most loved actresses coming from South Indian cinema who has also made her mark in the Hindi movie industry. Tamannaah Bhatia stole everyone’s heart with her performance in movies like Lust Stories 2, Babli Bouncer, Entertainment, Baahubali part 2 and many more other movies.

The audience love watching South movies now more than ever as the choices for Hindi movie audiences has expanded. Now with the movie choices expanding, the audience has fallen deeper in love with Tamannaah Bhatia and it seems that the actress is not going to let the audience get over her so easily as she has the right qualities to grab everyone’s attention with her various looks.

This time, the actress broke the internet by dropping some fabulous pictures on her Instagram profile, leaving her fans wanting for more. That’s right! The actress has really taken the internet by storm with her gorgeous look. Take a look at the post below:

As we can see in the pictures where the actress is wearing an orange outfit that also looks red to many due to the light setting. The actress even mentions about it in her captions in a funny way. In the caption she says, “2 minutes of silence for everyone who thinks this is Red, and not Orange!”

The actress was last seen in the movie Lust Stories 2 where she was seen along with Vijay Varma. They have also announced their relationship officially and the audience are loving the couple very much.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.