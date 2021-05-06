Tamil director Vasanthabalan tests COVID positive

MUMBAI: Tamil film director Vasanthabalan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is hospitalised in Chennai. He informed his fans about it via social media and also apologized for not being able to receive their phone calls. Vasanthabalan also wrote that he is surrounded by friends, doctors, and relatives and he is hopeful to recover soon.

The director took to Facebook and wrote in Tamil which is translated as, “My dear friends. Since I’ve been hospitalised due to COVID-19, I couldn’t take calls. I am surrounded by friends, doctors, relatives who love me and are the strength of a thousand elephants.”.

"அன்புள்ள நண்பர்களுக்கு! நான் கொரோனோ பெருந்தொற்றால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளேன்.ஆதலால் பலருடைய…", posted by Vasanta Balan on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

We wish Vasanthabalan a speedy recovery.

Vasanthabalan is known for his films like Veyil, Angadi Theru and Kaviya Thalaivan among others. His next release is Jail, starring GV Prakash Kumar. The shooting of the movie has been completed and it is currently in the post-production stage.

He has started working on his next project, which features Arjun Das and Dushara Vijayan in lead roles.

Reportedly, Vasanthabalan might work with actor Suriya for a period film as the actor has liked the story. Nothing has been announced yet.

Talking about the current second wave of Covid-19, the situation looks grim in India. Many celebrities have also contracted the deadly virus. Telugu actor Allu Arjun is currently in home quarantine after he tested COVID positive. Also, many celebs have unfortunately succumbed to this virus.

Meanwhile, K VijayRaghavan - Principal Scientific Advisor, has today warned the Centre that the third wave of Covid-19 infections is inevitable.

Credit: Bollywood Bubble