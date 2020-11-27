Tara Sutaria is a beach baby; here is proof!

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria rang in her 25th birthday at the Maldives. It was a romantic getaway with Aadar Jain. They kept treating their fans to amazing pictures and videos.

They are now back in Mumbai but it looks like Tara is still pretty high on the Maldives as she once again shared a breathtaking photo from the place. The actress is seen on the beach wearing a sexy bikini.

Have a look.

The picture was taken from behind, capturing Tara's toned physique and the epic sky and waters, making it the perfect shot! Sharing the picture on her feed, she wrote, "Safe to say I had a whale of a time"

Tara will next be seen with her SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2.

Credits: SpotboyE