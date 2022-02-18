TC Poll: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, or Shanaya Kapoor; who is the next Bollywood debutante anticipated by fans?

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The star kid enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. There have been reports that Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's film which will be an Indian adaptation of the international comic book, Archie.

Nysa Devgn is the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. During one of the interviews, Ajay Devgn had said, they are waiting for the right time for their daughter's entry in Bollywood, As for now Nysa has been taking training in acting and polishing her skills. But according to several reports, Nysa will soon make her Bollywood debut under a big banner production house.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is another star kid who is going to make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very active on social media platforms. Shanaya has been treating her fans with her lovely pictures and videos. It was reported that Shanaya will be making her debut in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming directorial alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

TellyChakkar asked the audiences in a poll about whose Bollywood debut they are eagerly anticipating.

And 49% of the audience feels that Suhana Khan will turn out to be a good actress as she has the charm of her father Shah Rukh Khan.

Whereas, 23% of the audience feel that Nysa is still a kid and there is a lot of time for her to be a star.

On the other hand, 28% of the audiences feel that Shanaya Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut soon and will surely set the screen on fire with her performances.

While it seems the audiences have been divided on the topic about whose debut they are anticipating eagerly. If you are too waiting for these star kids' debut. Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

