Tellychakkar Poll! Audience are excited for horror universe more in front of Crime and Villain universe, check the poll results

MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the cinematic universe in Hollywood which is the Marvel cinematic Universe and the cinematic universe which was created by director Rohit Shetty was first in India which was the Cop universe, the cop Universe which was the collaboration of Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi is no doubt one of the most loved franchise in Bollywood industry.

And also as we all know the second universe is the Spy universe which will be created by director Siddharth Anand and this universe will have the crossovers between Tiger (Salman Khan),Pathaan (Shahrukh Khan) and War (Hrthik Roshan). Well as we know apart from these cinematic Universes in Bollywood we will witness another Universe which is the Horror and the Villain universe.

Horror universe is the one which is created by Dinesh Vijan, which has movies like Stree, Roohi, Bediya, with the upcoming movies in the horror franchise. Whereas on the other hand director Mohit Suri had revealed if the movie Ek Villain Returns will be a hit there will be a chance that they will bring a Villain Universe which would have Ek villain, Ek villain returns and more movies in the same row.

TellyChakkar had ran a poll on which cinematic Universe the fans are eagerly looking forward to and the results are out, and we can see the maximum people are excited for the Horror cinematic Universe which will be created by Dinesh Vijan. 44% of people have excited for the Horror cinematic Universe where as 40% people are excited for the Villain universe.

Also we have seen and loved the movie Vikram which had Kamal Haasan in the leading role and as we know this is the second movie in the Lokesh Kanagaraj cinematic Universe which has the crossover with Kaithi. And in the future we will get to see the sequel of Vikram and Kaithi, this is the crime thriller Lokesh Kanagaraj cinematic Universe which was created by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and as the poll says 16% people are excited for this crime thriller universe.

