Tempting Hot! These super-hot clicks of Riva Arora will surely make your day

The actress surely has a strong fan base and they all wait for Riva to drop some hot pictures that will make their day. So here we are with some of the hottest looks of Riva Arora that will make your heart pound.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 11:17
movie_image: 
Riva Arora

MUMBAI: Actress and influencer Riva Arora has successfully made her way into everyone’s heart since the time she stepped on the social media platforms. The actress started at a very young age and garnered a huge amount of attention with her looks.

Riva Arora has given some amazing performances in movies like MOM, URI, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Bharat, Kaali Khuhi, Bandish Bandits, Gunjan Saxena and others. While the actress was loved for her acting skills, she is also admired for her hot and sizzling looks.

Also read - Sizzling! Riva Arora sets the gram on fire with her new photoshoot

The actress never fails to impress everyone when it comes to her social media posts. All this while, she has been giving out some amazing and hot clicks of hers on the internet and the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

The actress is surely living an amazing life and she keeps updating her fans with pictures and videos showing her professional and personal aspects of life wherein we can see her travelling to some amazing places with her loved and dear ones having some delicious food.

There are times when the actress breaks the internet with her ultra-hot pictures from her photo shoots. The actress has a massive 11.3 million followers on her Instagram profile. The actress surely has a strong fan base and they all wait for Riva to drop some hot pictures that will make their day.

So here we are with some of the hottest looks of Riva Arora that will make your heart pound. Check it out:

As we can see in the pictures, there’s no way you can take your eyes off and the actress just keeps getting better and better at teasing her fans with her hot and sexy looks.

Also read -Hotness Alert! Riva Arora THIS special Dhanteras photo shoot is here to make your day, check it out

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Riva Arora RIVA ARORA HOT RIVA ARORA SEXY Riva Arora movies Hindi movies Bollywood Bollywood Updates hot Hindi movie actresses Hot Bollywood actresses Hot instagram models TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 11:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Shocking! Surya suspects Imlie has some hand in his relative gone missing vouches to take revenge
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Exclusive! Amazon Mini to bring a new series titled Transformer Boys, here are the details
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great movies and series are been made across OTT...
Anupamaa: OMG! Shruti questions Anuj about their relationship; Titu asks permission to marry Dimpy from the Shah family
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Force 2 actor Vikas Bangar roped in for movie Kesari Veer
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to giving some great news from the world of OTT, movies and...
Stunning! Shark Tank India 3: Pitchers negotiate four Sharks deal; Aman Gupta optimistic about investment returns
MUMBAI: In the most recent episode of Shark Tank India 3, one of the pitchers presented some family and bootstrap...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Savi tells the truth about Akka Saheb to Ishaan
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The daily soap features Bhavika...
Recent Stories
Vikas Bangar
Exclusive! Force 2 actor Vikas Bangar roped in for movie Kesari Veer
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Vikas Bangar
Exclusive! Force 2 actor Vikas Bangar roped in for movie Kesari Veer
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Stunning! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani rediate glam in stylish pre-wedding celebration snaps; Check out Here!
Yami Gautam
Lovely! Yami Gautam embraces pregnancy as an empowering journey; Says ‘Being over-emotional during pregnancy’
Pragya Kapoor
Sexy! These pictures of Pragya Kapoor arre too hot to handle
Rakul
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani look stunning for their pre-wedding event, take a look
Akshay
Exclusive! Akshay Oberoi on what he learnt from Hrithik Roshan, “I learnt relentless practice; whether it’s a dance step or a dialogue, he keeps practicing”