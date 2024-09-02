Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review! This Shahid and Kriti starrer romantic comedy lacks soul, just like a robot

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, that has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the leading role has finally hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie.
MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since the concept was the talk of the town. The trailer was immensely loved by the fans all over because they loved the newness and the unique concept of the movie. Directed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah, the movie has Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Arjun Panchal in the leading roles.

Today finally the movie has hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie. The movie deals with the central character Aryan, played by Shahid Kapoor who is robotic engineer, living with his family in India. But his life changes completely during his visit to his aunty in America, after meeting Sifra, a highly advanced human robot which is played by Kriti Sanon. We have seen in the trailer how Aryan falls in love with this robot and how the things move forward with the backdrop of Aryan's family.

The screenplay of the movie is strictly average. It definitely manages to hold your attention a few times. But in many scenes, the movie looks a little dragged. Also, the direction is strictly average.

Talking about the performances, no doubt, it is an out and out Shahid Kapoor show. It was a treat to watch the actor in a romantic avatar after a long time and definitely, seeing him dancing was one of the high points of the movie. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon looked supremely beautiful and extremely hot as a human robot. Not the entire movie, but the entire climax is given to her. Also, actors like Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia and Arjun Panchal were decent on their part and had minimal to offer.

Talking about the positive point of the movie, it has to be the unique concept and the subject which is completely new. One might not have such a concept in previous movies of Indian cinema. Also, the performance coming from the side of Shahid Kapoor is one of the high points and the USP of the movie. The strong BGM and songs are other high points. Wherever there is a background music, it definitely elevates your mood to watch the movie. In this era, where we see less family movies being made, this movie is a clean family entertainer which is one of the high points and the selling points of the movie.

Also read - Openings! With the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya coming close, here are 5 Shahid Kapoor movies with highest openings

Unfortunately, the movie has more negative points. The screenplay of the movie is not very gripping and is loose in between. Inspite of being a short length movie, it feels a little dragged in between. Even though the concept of the movie is new in Indian cinema, similar concept it's previously seen in television show Hamari Bahu Rajnikant. As mentioned earlier, it is one such concept which a few may accept and some may not. As the movie comes from Maddock entertainment, it offers the least dose of entertainment as compared to the previous movies of the production house. Unfortunately, there are very few laughter moments in the movie. As we know, Kriti Sanon is playing a robot in the movie. Unfortunately, due to the reason of the subject, we see less dialogues of actress Kriti Sanon in the movie.

Well having said all these points, the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is definitely a one time watch if you are a hardcore fan of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. If you are really looking forward to seeing a great chemistry with a new new age concept, this one's for you.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 2.5/5 for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

If you have seen the movie, do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Interesting! Is the audience ready for a movie like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after shows like THESE? Read to know more

