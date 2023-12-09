The Great Indian Family trailer! Vicky Kaushal promises to touch sensitive issues with a dose of family drama

MUMBAI : The movie The Great Indian Family which has Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in the lead, has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the teaser and the single song of Bhajan Kumar has already created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

The trailer of the movie The great Indian Family is finally out and it sure has all the elements that are required for a complete family entertainer with a beautiful message.

The movie deals with the central character Bhajan Kumar played by Vicky Kaushal who is the famous Bhajan of his area, and who is in love with a girl played by Manushi Chhillar. His life changes when he comes to know a big revelation about himself. It shows in the trailer how his life is now filled with challenges and how he will come out of it in the movie.

Well, the trailer surely has all the elements which will excite you as the family entertainer and sure we can expect a good performance coming from the actor Vicky Kaushal. It will be a treat to watch actress Manushi Chhillar in a glam avatar which was not seen in her previous movie. Well there is the fresh on screen pair which we can expect. Also we get to see a great bunch of talents coming together from the movie. The movie also touches on a serious issue which the trailer shows and will have a good message.

Well having said all these points, the movie The Great Indian Family will be a good entertainer with a dose of a beautiful message. And we really look forward to it.

What are your views on the trailer and how will you rate it? Let us know in the comment section below.

