What! Akshay Kumar wishes Shah Rukh Khan on the success of Jawan, here's what the actor replied

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking all the success of the movie Jawan. The movie is breaking all the records at the box office of India and also at the global level. The fans are not keeping calm and are sharing the pictures and videos from the cinema halls, where we see them dancing and cheering for the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

We can see many biggies from the industry wishing the superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the entire team of Jawan all over the Internet. Now, we can see actor Akshay Kumar wishing the superstar for the success of the movie Jawan. Yes, you heard right. Akshay Kumar took to his twitter handle and wrote, "What massive success!! Congratulations my jawan Pathaan @iamsrk (clap emoji) Our films are back and how."

ALSO READ – Exclusive! “I want to do all types of cinema in different languages that add value to narrative” Girija Oak

Reacting to Akshay's message, SRK replied, "Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u."

Well, there were many news and reports which spoke about the cold war between Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan since Dil To Pagal Hai. Now, this tweet of Khiladi Kumar has grabbed our attention and won our hearts.

What are your views on the words of actor Akshay Kumar for Shah Rukh Khan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Trolled! “Not at all a good dressing” netizens trolls actress Sonam Kapoor for her new outfit for an event