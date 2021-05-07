THESE Bollywood stars embraced SPIRITUALITY

MUMBAI: The world of acting may look glamorous but the actors do face a lot of challenges. For a lot of celebrities, living life under a harsh spotlight can be extremely difficult. Many artists have opened up about the physical and mental toll of fame. However, a lot of celebrities have embarked on the path of spirituality to deal with their personal and professional issues.

Sanjay Dutt: Sanjay Dutt has been associated with the Art of Living Foundation for many years. According to the foundation’s website, the actor was among 300 inmates of Pune Jail who had sought lessons from spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, when he was serving his sentence for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Sanjay has since then appeared in many events held by the foundation. In 2019, he along with the spiritual guru started the #DrugFreeIndia campaign. The actor has often tweeted about his involvement in the foundation as well.

Vinod Khanna: Vinod Khanna temporarily left showbiz at the peak of his career to join Osho or Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh at ‘Rajneeshpuram’ in Oregon, United States. The actor, who had frequented Osho’s Pune Ashram, gave up his worldly possessions as well as family in 1982 to live life as an ascetic. According to Mahesh Bhatt, who had introduced him to Osho, Vinod found solace in the organisation after the sudden death of his mother. In Rajneeshpuram, he worked as a gardener. However, Vinod soon returned after Osho’s cult landed in trouble with the US Government and the leader was deported after the alleged act of bio-terrorism against people of Oregon. When asked about his decision by Simi Garewal, Vinod said, “Everybody has to travel alone. You come alone. You go alone.”

Shahid Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor is an ardent follower of Radha Soami Satsang Beas. In fact, it is common knowledge that he met his wife Mira Rajput through the organisation and her family also follows the same organisation. Shahid doesn’t usually talk about his private life but in a 2017 interview with GQ, he said, “I have issues with situations I can’t control. But at the same time, I have this spiritual side where I know that nobody has control. I believe in that – that there are larger powers at play and you can participate in life, and try and mould it, but you can’t define what’s going to happen.” Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Shahid and Mira, along with their family had a tradition to spend some days attending Satsang in the organisation at Punjab.

CREDIT: NEWS18