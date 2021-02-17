THESE Navya Naveli Nanda inspired party dresses are not to be missed

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda might be away from the limelight but her style statements often keep her in the news. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's daughter Navya is a social media sensation and her photos and videos often make waves online. It was only recently when Navya made her Instagram account public and left fans looking at her stunning photos. Navya's Insta feed is all about her family time, vacation with friends, and party photos.

The diva has an impressive fan following on Instagram. Navya is a true blue fashionista and her fashion choices are all about comfort and trend. From thigh-high slit dresses to short dresses, Navya's party looks are worth bookmarking. She sets major fashion goals.

Navya follows a fuss-free fashion and her style is apt for almost everybody. From pairing a short dress with sneakers to complimenting her bodycon dress with thigh-high boots, Navya has been acing the fashion game like how!

Let's take a look at some looks of Navya that we wish to recreate.

CREDIT: TIMESNOWNEWS