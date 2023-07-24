Throwback! Aishwarya Rai's advice for young girls seeking an ideal man gets a mixed reaction from fans, check it out

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wise words on how girls change their desire over time to have a man in their lives are going viral, and people are calling her brutally honest. Aishwarya’s old conversation from Simi Garewal’s Rendezvous has resurfaced on the internet, and fans are in awe of how honest she was with her conversation.

In the video, you can see Ponniyin Selvan acting and staking about how girls change their feistier robes as they age, and the fans totally agree with her. Ash has this advice to all the girls to never follow this rule and believe in yourself to get the best that you deserve.

While there are many who agree with Aishwarya Bachchan and there are some who ain't on a mutual note with her. One user commented on the video, "Bullshit. In your 30s you realise you don't need a man. In fact, you're better off without one."

Another user said, "It's honestly such an insult to men and women also my bar is high and there are good men who are just as meritorious and worthy. No problem. I have the standards for men that I have for myself! ".

One more user commented, "The boys I liked when I was younger make me cringe now. I don’t know about well-set in life, but he has to be honest, loyal, and respectful of me and my choices. But that is only if I *want* a man. There’s no need anymore".

"I disagree because I am not a slave to the society's definition that a woman's life is to make family and be a family person. I would rather wait for a right person than indulge in such lists or conditions". commented one user.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never followed any rules; she made her own and manifested what she wanted, and today here she is, without any backing. The actress became a huge name in the industry, got married to Abhishek Bachchan, and recently celebrated 16 years of marital bliss.

