Throwback! Aishwarya Rai's advice for young girls seeking an ideal man gets a mixed reaction from fans, check it out

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wise words on how girls change their desire over time to have a man in their lives are going viral, and people are calling her brutally honest.
Aishwarya Rai

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wise words on how girls change their desire over time to have a man in their lives are going viral, and people are calling her brutally honest. Aishwarya’s old conversation from Simi Garewal’s Rendezvous has resurfaced on the internet, and fans are in awe of how honest she was with her conversation.

Also read - Whoa! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refused to name the actress she was impressed by, Netizens call her “snotty”

In the video, you can see Ponniyin Selvan acting and staking about how girls change their feistier robes as they age, and the fans totally agree with her. Ash has this advice to all the girls to never follow this rule and believe in yourself to get the best that you deserve.

While there are many who agree with Aishwarya Bachchan and there are some who ain't on a mutual note with her. One user commented on the video, "Bullshit. In your 30s you realise you don't need a man. In fact, you're better off without one."

Another user said, "It's honestly such an insult to men and women also my bar is high and there are good men who are just as meritorious and worthy. No problem. I have the standards for men that I have for myself! ". 

One more user commented, "The boys I liked when I was younger make me cringe now. I don’t know about well-set in life, but he has to be honest, loyal, and respectful of me and my choices. But that is only if I *want* a man. There’s no need anymore". 

"I disagree because I am not a slave to the society's definition that a woman's life is to make family and be a family person. I would rather wait for a right person than indulge in such lists or conditions". commented one user.

Also read - Must Read! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for her Cannes looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never followed any rules; she made her own and manifested what she wanted, and today here she is, without any backing. The actress became a huge name in the industry, got married to Abhishek Bachchan, and recently celebrated 16 years of marital bliss.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Ponniyin Selvan Abhishek Bachchan Simi Garewal Rendezvous
