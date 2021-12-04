Throwback! Check out these unseen PICS of Bollywood actors from their school and college days

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their fans and followers with their work. While they are busy with their respective work, let’s take a look at rare and unseen pictures of some stars from their school and college days.

Shah Rukh Khan: He went to St Columba's school in Delhi. He was also the captain of his football, hockey, and cricket teams all at the same time. He further graduated from Hansraj College and later pursued a master's in mass communications from Jamiya Millia Islamia.

Ranbir Kapoor: He went to Bombay Scottish School, Mahim and later studied visual arts from New York and a film-making course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, New York.

Salman Khan: He went to St. Stanislaus High School, Mumbai. He later went to study in St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai and later on he dropped out.

Priyanka Chopra: The actress moved a lot all over India during her childhood. She studied at La Martiniere Girls' School, Lucknow, and St. Maria Goretti College, Bareilly. Post that she finished her graduation from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan: Saif went to one of the best boarding schools in Asia, Lawrence School, Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh. He later went to the UK to study at the Lockers Park School, Hertfordshire and finished high school at Winchester College, UK.

Anushka Sharma: She studied at Army Public School, Bangalore. She later completed her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Mount Carmel College. Anushka also holds a Master's in Economics (Correspondence).

Parineeti Chopra: Parineeti went to the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Haryana. She was always a brilliant student and aspired to be an investment banker. She also holds a degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School, UK.

Taapsee Pannu: She is an engineering student. She studied at Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar and did her graduation in Computer Science Engineering from the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology.

