Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his upcoming release Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and has Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone in pipeline

MUMBAI: Apart from being a wonderful actor, Hrithik Roshan never fails to acknowledge his fans, whenever he has had a chance. One such adorable fan moment happened back in 2018 when Hrithik came to Kolkata to perform at an IPL event.

After the performance, a teenage girl managed to break the tight security cordon and rushed towards the ‘Kaabil’ actor behind the stage. The girl was literally crying to get an autograph from Hrithik. What happened next was a huge surprise.

The popular actor asked the security personnel to let the girl come to him. It was indeed an adorable gesture as not only did Hrithik gift an autograph but also gave the girl a tight hug wishing her all the best for her future. This sweet gesture floored everyone and surely won him a few more fans. The beautiful treasure he gifted the fan was surely a moment she'll never forget!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Roshan will be returning to the big screens with the much-anticipated film ‘Vikram Vedha’ which is a remake of the Tamil film by the same name starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. The Hindi version of the film also has Radhika Apte as the female lead and is scheduled to release on September 30.

Credit: ETimes

Throwback! A fan once broke security cordon to hug Hrithik Roshan, what happened next was a huge surprise
