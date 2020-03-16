Throwback! Late Rishi Kapoor had an important piece of advice for Ranbir Kapoor for choosing the right life partner, scroll down to know the reason

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 owing to cancer. However, there was advice he gave to his son, Ranbir Kapoor 10 years before he actually got married to Alia Bhatt. Way back, Ranbir wasn't in a relationship with Alia then but had received advice from Rishi about why he should be careful in choosing a life partner.

Rishi Kapoor once said, "You have to live your life and you have to live your life with that person, your soulmate. You have to be very careful, that person is going to be the mother of your children. The great grandfather would be Raj Kapoor, my grandson."

Rishi also wanted Ranbir to get married so that he could see his grandchildren when he was alive. The veteran actor died in 2020 after more than a year-long battle with cancer.

Alia Bhatt announced on Monday that she and Ranbir's "baby is coming soon". She made the announcement on Instagram along with a picture of her and Ranbir from an ultrasound session and a picture of a lion and lioness with a cub. The news came months after the two tied the knot on April 14 in a private ceremony this year.

