Throwback! Let's go back to the epic clash of all time: Gadar vs Lagaan, this is how the films faired at the box office

MUMBAI : Clash at ticket windows is an interesting and exciting topic of discussion for all box office enthusiasts. From time to time, we witness epic battles taking place and among the memorable ones is Gadar vs Lagaan. Led by Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan, respectively, both films surprisingly turned out to be big winners in the battle.

From today onwards, we’ll be taking a look at exciting battles of movies that took place in the past. Marking the debut of our new series is the clash of titans that happened in Bollywood way back in 2001. Usually, such friction often results in one film losing a desirable chunk of business and rarely, it’s a win-win situation for both the parties involved.

Coming back to our clash story, both Gadar and Lagaan were made on a huge budget at that time. Back then, trade experts and industry people thought it wasn’t a wise move at all to release two big films on the same day. However, the result that came out took everyone by surprise, with both the biggies enjoying a glorious run among their targeted audience.

Lagaan was most enjoyed by what we call a ‘class audience’; on the other hand, Gadar was a treat for a ‘mass audience’. Both the films showed legs in their theatrical run and ended us posting impressive numbers. As per sources, the Sunny Deol starrer posted a total of around 77 crores at the Indian box office. The Aamir Khan starrer earned comparatively lesser by making 35 crores but still was a huge success.

Instead of killing each other’s business, both Gadar and Lagaan got immensely benefitted from the buzz of a clash, and it turned out to be a win-win for both.

