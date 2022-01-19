Throwback! Nargis Fakhri gave a befitting reply to the netizens’ trolls after Rockstar’s release

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri who made her debut with Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 film, Rockstar, was nominated for a Filmfare Award in the Best Debut Female category. However, this did not go well with the audience, who we unhappy with her performance, and expressed disappointment for nominating her for an award. At one instance, they trolled her for her lips and she had the sassiest way of shutting them down.

In the year 2012, Nargis Fakhri had opened up on the reactions she received after Rockstar hit the theatres.

Speaking about the discussions around her lips, Nargis Fakhri said, “Well, I don’t know what to say to that. Seriously. If I had really big bo*bs, people would talk about my bo*bs. I guess they haven’t seen my b*tt. It’s really big too. But it was well hidden in those Patiala salwars that I wore in Rockstar.”

“If they saw my b*m, which is bigger than my lips, they’d only be talking about that. Because I was covered throughout the film, they couldn’t pick on anything else. So, I don’t really care about all this”, she added.

Further talking about her nose, she asserted “Thank God they didn’t say anything about my nose! I actually have a complex about my nose.”

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial ‘Rockstar’ was a romantic-drama film that featured actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The songs from the movie, jointly created by AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan, were one of the biggest takeaways from the film.

