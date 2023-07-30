Throwback! Raveena Tandon recalls how Govinda became a pillar of strength for her during her tough times

MUMBAI: Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s on-screen ‘jodi’ was loved by the audiences back in the day. The duo starred in a plethora of films together, including Dulhe Raja, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Sandwich.

Also read - How Raveena Tandon bagged her first role: 'What's written will always happen'

Over the years, they forged a strong friendship, which continues even today. Speaking about their camaraderie, Raveena Tandon, in a 2022 media interaction recalled how Govinda once stood by her side, like a pillar of support when she heard some disturbing news pertaining to her personal life.

In a throwback interview with a news portal, Raveena Tandon took a trip down memory lane as she remembered shooting for a film in Switzerland with Govinda, whom she lovingly addressed by his nickname, Chi Chi. It was Govinda who broke the bad news to her, revealed Raveena.

“I remember I was in Switzerland, shooting with Chi Chi for something and there was some turmoil going on in my life, and… he came and said, ‘Did you hear?’ I said, ‘What?’ He broke some news to me. He said, ‘I heard and I thought I should be the first person to come and tell you,” said Raveena, recalling what Govinda said back then.

Being a true friend, Raveena Tandon shared that Govinda tried comforting her. Holding her hand, he asked her to have courage and assured her that she was not alone in the battle. “He just held my hand and sat there while I was in stunned silence. He just sat there and said, ‘Stay strong, we are all with you,’” said Raveena.

Raveena Tandon also added how co-stars earlier used to bond easily. But the emergence of technology slowly diffused the bonding. She complained that today, after every shot, the moment the director calls ‘Cut’, celebrities get busy with their phones, taking random pictures, returning to their vanity vans, and spending time with themselves, rather than interacting with their co-stars or others present on the film sets. “Technology has taken over that human-to-human contact that we had,” concluded Raveena.

Also read - Really! When Raveena Tandon revealed she was ‘torn’ between friends Sridevi and Mona Kapoor

Raveena Tandon was recently seen in director Manish Gupta’s One Friday Night. The film, also starring Milind Soman, Vidhi Chitalia, Hemant K Gaur, and Ambrish Saxena in important roles, started streaming on JioCinema on July 28.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life