Throwback to the time when Shah Rukh Khan talked about meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William

MUMBAI: In her absence from the spotlight, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has somehow never been more present. While the internet has endless theories about her whereabouts, Kate once made headlines in India as she visited the country for the first time with husband, Prince William. One of the highlights to come out of Kate and William's India trip in 2016 was their meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood actors.

Also read - Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan nearly got pulled into the crowd by a fan who won't let his hand free at the Dunki event; See here more!

At a Bollywood-inspired charity gala at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in April 2016, Kate Middleton and Prince William hobnobbed with Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manish Malhotra and more celebs. The guest list included Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi.

At the time, Shah Rukh had told PTI, "It was very nice. They are so elegant and beautiful. It was really nice to see them.” Madhuri Dixit had also tweeted a picture from the event and said, "It was a pleasure meeting their highnesses, William and Kate. Very gracious and down to earth."

During the visit, William had said, “It has been a wonderful and colourful evening. It has been a real treat to be welcomed to India in this way... When Catherine and I got married, India was the first place in her list which she told me she wanted to visit. Two children and five years later we finally made it and we are quite honoured to be here."

Also read - What! When Shah Rukh opened up about not getting work in an action film initially, “nobody was taking me…”

Since Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton would temporarily pause her royal duties following a planned abdominal surgery in late January, rumours have been swirling about the Princess of Wales's whereabouts and health. The speculation only got worse when the family released a photo of Kate with her children on March 10, which they have since confirmed was digitally altered.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times