Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed Rekha as ‘Maa’

MUMBAI :Many years ago, there were rumours that Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were in a relationship. The actress had also openly spoken about it in Simi Garewal’s chat show. However, even after their rumoured relationship and breakup, the Bachchans have been quite cordial with Rekha.

A few years ago, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan had also greeted Rekha at an award function. Recently, a picture of Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan has gone viral on social media. The three are posing with Manish Malhotra, and the way Rekha has warmly hugged Aaradhya has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Also Read: WOW! These exes came under one roof for NMACC launch event

Well, looking at Rekha’s equation with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, what reminds us is that a few years ago, Aishwarya received an award and it was presented to her by Rekha. But, what surprised everyone was that while giving the acceptance speech, Aishwarya had called Rekha ‘Maa’.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress said, “To receive it from you maa, thank you it means so much.” Well, this has raised eyebrows, but neither Aishwarya nor Rekha had given any clarification about it.

However, a few websites have reported that in the South ‘maa’ is referred to someone when you want to give that person respect. It’s like ‘ji’ in Hindi. So, when Aishwarya called Rekha maa, she meant Rekha ji.

Well, what do you think about this bond that the Bachchans share with Rekha? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Interesting! Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan and others stole the show, but Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar and many more failed to impress at NMACC launch

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.