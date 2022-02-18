Throwback! When Bappi Lahiri sued this rap legend for this reason

MUMBAI: Bappi Lahiri, popular as Disco King of Bollywood, gave some of the immensely hit numbers to the Bollywood industry. Fans and followers still can’t believe that he is no more. His songs are loved by people of all generations.

His music was popular not just in India but worldwide so much that Dr Dre copied his song Kaliyon Ka Chaman for which the Indian musician along with Saregama filed a $500 million lawsuit against the Hollywood singer. Yes, you heard it right!

ALSO READ: Must read! Have a look at the lifestyle and net worth of the late Bappi Lahiri

In 2003, Bappi Lahiri filed a copyright case against Dr Dre for plagiarizing his song Kaliyon Ka Chaman from the 1981 film Jyoti. The American musician used Bappi Lahiri’s song for his album Addictive. Interestingly, after suing Dre in a $500 million lawsuit, the singer won the case. Talking about the same, Bappi Lahiri told Hindustan Times, “Dr Dre used my song Kaliyon ka Chaman in his album Addictive, for which I sued him. But he gave credits afterwards, so it’s okay and I am happy.” Further, he added, “Even in Hollywood, everyone knows me. I have offers from Whitney Houston, and Jackson Five. All this happened because Bappi Lahiri’s Disco Dancer was a phenomenal hit. And (sings) Jimmy, jimmy, aaja, aaja, was sung by the famous singer M.I.A., who has been nominated for Oscar.”

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

According to the reports, the veteran singer was in the hospital for almost a month before he took his last breath in CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sad! Actress Sophie Choudry feels heartbroken at the sudden demise of Bappi Lahiri, recalls old memories

CREDIT: KOIMOI





