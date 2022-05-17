Tit-for-Tat! Raveena Tandon gives a befitting reply to the troll for comparing her with Sonam Kapoor, see reaction

Raveena Tandon has been basking the success of her last release ‘KGF 2’ co-starring Sanjay Dutt
MUMBAI: KGF 2 actress Raveena Tandon minces no words when it comes to shutting down online trolls who never learn their lessons. She has hit back at trolls who compared her thoughts to Sonam Kapoor saying that the latter sounded more reasonable than her after her tweet on being a tolerant race.

Also Read: Throwback! Times when Akshay Kumar became vocal about his relationship with Raveena Tandon

"We are a tolerant race, have been, will be, and remain so. This is a free country. Worship anyone, if you have to, there have to be equal rights for all,” Raveena tweeted. Reacting to it, the troll replied, "Such a foolish tweet. So, if anyone in India wants to worship Osama, Kasab, Afzal Guru, Yaseen Malik, Hafiz Saeed, Masiid Azhar we should be fine with it because that’s what equal rights mean in a tolerant country right? Even Sonam Kapoor now sounds more reasonable than you.”

Giving a befitting reply to the troll, Raveena tweeted, "Hahah sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below. Jinko samajh na tha, who samajh gaye, jo na samjhe, who na samjhe.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Alika Nair ROPED in for Raveena Tandon's Ghudchadi

Meanwhile, Raveena is currently riding high on the success of Yash starrer KGF 2. She played Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. Meanwhile, she will next be seen in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy.

Credit: BollywoodLife

