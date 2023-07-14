Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt in YRF’s Spy Universe, Pathaan vs Tiger not shelved and more

From reports of Alia Bhatt’s casting in a female-led spy universe film to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer Pathaan Vs Tiger not being shelved, here are all the trending entertainment news of the day...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 20:38
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. Well, it's Friday today and you might be in the weekend mood, so maybe you missed some important news and updates from the entertainment world. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Check out the trending entertainment news of the day...

Alia Bhatt in YRF’s Spy Universe

We already have Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), and Tiger (Salman Khan) as Indian spies in YRF’s Spy Universe. Now, reportedly Aditya Chopra is planning a female-led Spy Universe film and it will feature Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Netizens not happy with Kriti Sanon’s casting in Meena Kumari’s biopic

Meena Kumari’s biopic has been in the news for the past couple of years. A recent report suggests that Kriti Sanon has been roped in for the biopic of the late actress and Manish Malhotra will direct it. But, netizens feel that Kriti is a miscast.

Also Read: WOAH! Kriti Sanon to play Meena Kumari in the legendary actress’ biopic? Netizens are not happy with her casting

Kajol’s The Trial gets a mixed response

The much-awaited OTT series The Trial starring Kajol has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar today. The series, which is a remake of the American TV series The Good Wife, is getting a mixed response from the audiences and critics.

Pathaan Vs Tiger not shelved

Recently, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer Pathaan vs Tiger has been shelved. However, the reports have turned out to be false as the film is still on the cards, and might start rolling next year.

Also Read: Must Read! Tiger Vs Pathaan not shelved, the movie is very much in the making, Read More

Alia Bhatt impresses netizens with her gesture for a paparazzo

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in the city and paparazzi were there to click her. One of the photographers’ sandals came out and the actress picked it with her hand and gave it to him. This gesture of the actress is being praised by one and all.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Alia Bhatt Pathaan vs Tiger Kriti Sanon Meena Kumari Kajol The Trial Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 20:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt in YRF’s Spy Universe, Pathaan vs Tiger not shelved and more
MUMBAI: A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. Well, it's Friday today and you might be in...
Baalveer 3: Woah! Baalveer up for revenge
MUMBAI:  'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Kartik meets DJ, The latter does not have good intentions
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anuj to hurt Malti Devi as she would hurt Anupama
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim shares a glimpse of Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy journey
MUMBAI:  Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in...
Wagle Ki Duniya: New Challenge! Rajesh, Harshad and Dakshesh on a mission
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt in YRF’s Spy Universe, Pathaan vs Tiger not shelved and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kriti Sanon
WOAH! Kriti Sanon to play Meena Kumari in the legendary actress’ biopic? Netizens are not happy with her casting
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Bhumi Pednekar’s recent video; they say, “Ye camera ka angle kya soch kar rakha hai”
Tiger Vs Pathaan
Must Read! Tiger Vs Pathaan not shelved, the movie is very much in the making, Read More
GADAR 2
Wow! Gadar 2 poster is out; Sunny Deol's action avatar impresses the fans
Kick 2 hasn't gone on floors yet
Finally! Sajid Nadiadwala opens up on why Kick 2 hasn't gone on floors yet
Preity Zinta
Wow! This video of actresses Preity Zinta and Nargis Fakhri defines perfect friendship goals, take a look