Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt in YRF’s Spy Universe, Pathaan vs Tiger not shelved and more

MUMBAI: A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. Well, it's Friday today and you might be in the weekend mood, so maybe you missed some important news and updates from the entertainment world. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Check out the trending entertainment news of the day...

Alia Bhatt in YRF’s Spy Universe

We already have Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), and Tiger (Salman Khan) as Indian spies in YRF’s Spy Universe. Now, reportedly Aditya Chopra is planning a female-led Spy Universe film and it will feature Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Netizens not happy with Kriti Sanon’s casting in Meena Kumari’s biopic

Meena Kumari’s biopic has been in the news for the past couple of years. A recent report suggests that Kriti Sanon has been roped in for the biopic of the late actress and Manish Malhotra will direct it. But, netizens feel that Kriti is a miscast.

Also Read: WOAH! Kriti Sanon to play Meena Kumari in the legendary actress’ biopic? Netizens are not happy with her casting

Kajol’s The Trial gets a mixed response

The much-awaited OTT series The Trial starring Kajol has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar today. The series, which is a remake of the American TV series The Good Wife, is getting a mixed response from the audiences and critics.

Pathaan Vs Tiger not shelved

Recently, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer Pathaan vs Tiger has been shelved. However, the reports have turned out to be false as the film is still on the cards, and might start rolling next year.

Also Read: Must Read! Tiger Vs Pathaan not shelved, the movie is very much in the making, Read More

Alia Bhatt impresses netizens with her gesture for a paparazzo

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in the city and paparazzi were there to click her. One of the photographers’ sandals came out and the actress picked it with her hand and gave it to him. This gesture of the actress is being praised by one and all.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.