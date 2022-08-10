Trending! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Ruslaan teaser and others here are the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always upfront with regards to delver some great news from the entertainment world, and now we are back with the daily dose of trending new from the Bollywood world.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Finally one of the much awaited movies of the year Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has hit the big screen, the movie which has Salman Khan along with Pooja Hegde has released and it is getting some great response from the fans, well the movie is already trending today.

Ruslaan

The teaser of the movie Ruslaan has been released, the movie has Ayush Sharma and he is getting immense love from the fans for his appearance, the fans are sharing the teaser and showering all the love towards the actor

Adipurush

Movie Adipurush is once again making space into headline, the movie is trending all over the internet because of the new poster which was released today. The poster is getting lot of love and the movie is trending for the day.

Salman Khan

There are many pictures of actor Salman Khan shared by the fans and audience thanking the actor for making their eid more happening with his release with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, well these fans are sharing glimpses of the actor from the movie and expressing their excitement.

What are your views on these trending news and which news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

