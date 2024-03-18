Triptii Dimri will make your heart skip a beat with her pictures from the latest photo shoot

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 15:26
movie_image: 
Triptii Dimrii

MUMBAI: In the Hindi movie industry, Triptii Dimri is a very well-known and very much loved actress by fans, all thanks to her performances in movies like Bulbbul, Poster Boys, Mom, and others.

The actress entered the Hindi movie industry with ‘Posters Boys’ in 2017 but got to play her first lead role in the 2018 movie ‘Laila Majnu’.

Also read - Triptii Dimri opens up about feeling 'Heartbroken' due to the failure of Laila Majnu; Says ‘But nothing was exciting’

The actress's big break came in 2020 when she won her first Filmfare OTT award for best actress in a leading role and received critical acclaim for her performance in Bulbbul.

The actress also appeared on India's Most Desirable Women List, ranking 20th out of all the women. When talking about her popularity, she enjoys a huge following of 5 million on her Instagram profile.

Currently, Tripti Dimri’s new photo shoot has been grabbing a lot of attention as she looks like the ultimate beauty. Here we show you the latest photo shoot of the actress. Take a look at the pictures below:

There is no doubt that Tripti Dimri has all the qualities to make your heart skip a beat with just a glance. The actress looks truly mesmerizing.

We definitely cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of Tripti and we would love to see more sizzling pictures of the actress in the upcoming days.

Also read - Triptii Dimri's Upcoming Movies: Animal hottie is soon to rule with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and other projects

What do you think of this latest photo shoot of Tripti? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

