Trolled! "Bold bante bante cuteness Kho Diya" netizens troll Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur is indeed one of the most loved personalities we have in acting space, over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with some of the hot and sizzling pictures which are definitely getting some amazing response from the fans.

Recently the actress was seen attending a movie screening and grabbing the attention of the fans with dress, no doubt the actress was looking supremely hot in her outfit and there are many people who are praising the actress and she was indeed raising the temperature.

But there are few people who were not at all happy with the outfit of the actress and trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below

Was we can see these commants many people are saying that she was supposed to be so cute but now she has lost her cuteness on being bold. Also how many people are not happy with the makeup and saying don't know but she is looking very old and weird.

What are your views on these comments for actress Avneet Kaur and how did you like the dress of her, do let us know in the comment section below.

