Trolled! Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela looks pretty in pink, but her neck piece fails to impress the netizens, “Matlab Kuch bhi pehan lo fashion k naam par”

MUMBAI: While Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chillar made their Cannes debut this year, Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet for the second time. The actress for her first appearance this year decided to wear a pink gown and looked stunning in it.

However, netizens are not happy with her neck piece and are trolling her for the same. She is seen wearing a necklace which has Alligators on it. Well, netizens are getting confused and they are feeling that it’s a lizard shape necklace.

Also Read: Trolled! Urvashi Rautela hints at signing a project with Karan Johar; netizens say, “Item song ke liye kiya hoga sign acting toh aati nai hai”

A netizen commented, “Mtlb Kuch b pehan lo fashion k naam pr...” Another Instagram user wrote, “Ab waqt aa gaya hai janvaro ko pehenne ka kyonki ab logo ke samaj nahi aa raha hai kya jwellery bnvaye.” One more netizens commented, “Nakli hai isliye pehen liye Asli hote to ucchlti nazar aati.” Check out the comments below...

Did you like Urvashi Rautela’s Alligators design necklace? Let us know in the comments below.

Urvashi Rautela is in Cannes to participate in a photocall launch for her upcoming film which is a biopic on the legendary actress Parveen Babi. While talking about, playing the role of Praveen Babi, Urvashi stated, " I’ve officially signed and will be leading the Parveen Babi biopic as an actress. I’m truly grateful to Cannes Film Festival, as it's one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and a significant career milestone."

While this first look of Urvashi at Cannes this year has received mixed response, it will be interesting to see what her second look will be it.

Also Read: Is Urvashi Rautela moving towards the south due to the situation in Bollywood?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.