Trolled! "Dusri mouni roy" - Netizens troll Palak Tiwari as she gets spotted at an event, check out the comments inside

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, made her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. The actor has many fans who love to see her in different avatars while there are some people who make her a troll target. She never ceases to astound us with her fashionable appearance. The actress becomes the talk of the town due to her appearances as she is often spotted at various events with her fashion game on.

There are rumours that the actress is seeing Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan. The actress is quite active on social media and receives a lot of love and admiration when she posts something on her Instagram profile as she loves to keep her fans updated with her personal and professional side of life.

She often remains in the news, be it for her alleged relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan or when she becomes a target of trolls. This time, the actress was spotted once again at an event.

This time too, the actress had her fashion game on but she once again became a target of trolls. Let’s take a look at the comment section to see what netizens have to say:

As we can see in the comments where Netizens have said things like she is second Mouni Roy, and that she is not even a celebrity.

