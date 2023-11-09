Trolled! “Not at all a good dressing”, netizens troll actress Sonam Kapoor for her new outfit for an event

Actress Sonam Kapoor is getting negative and unhealthy comments for her outfit for an event. Have a look at the comments.
MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies and characters. She has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans, not only with her acting, but also with her fashion sense. The fans no doubt, always look forward to the new posts of the actress. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having said that, this new video of actress Sonam Kapoor is getting viral all over as she was clicked attending an event. The actress is indeed looking supremely hot in her outfit. Fans are showering all the love for the actress. But having said that, there are a few who are trolling the actress for her outfit, have a look at the comments. 

As we see, many are not happy with the outfit of the actress and say that she doesn't have a good dressing sense. Also, a few comment 'bakwass' and a few address her as a 'flop actress'.

What are your views on actress Sonam Kapoor and her dressing? Do let us know in the comment section below.

