Trolled! "Oh my god her pants are about to fall", netizens troll Amy Jackson for her latest appearance

MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing acting across languages, actress Amy Jackson has been grabbing attention of the fans and winning their hearts. She is indeed one of the major head turners who is known not only for acting, but also for her fashion.

We have seen some beautiful pictures floating all over the internet, which are definitely grabbing attention of the fans and giving some major fashion goals. Now, this latest video of actress Amy Jackson is getting viral all over the internet.

The main attraction is the outfit of the actress. There are many people who are trolling her for the same. Have a look at the commets.

Also read:Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more

As we see, many question her style and fashion. They call it cheap as they notice her not wearing innermany are expressing why such a outfit, and saying what sort of dressing is this, and many have noticed that she has not worn innerwear ans calling cheap dressing.

What are your views on this and the outfit of the actress, do share your views in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read :Whoa! Rohit Shetty’s Son Ishaan joins London’s Central Film School, Ranveer Singh reacts