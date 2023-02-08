Trolled! “She needs to work on her walk” Netizens troll actress Sara Ali Khan for her way of walking

MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses. Her movies and her cuteness have indeed created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the new posts of the actress.

Having said that, this new video of the actress Sara Ali Khan is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen walking the ramp and grabbing the attention of the fans along with the actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Indeed the actress Sara Ali Khan is looking hot in her outfit and all eyes are for the hotness of the stars who have walked the ramp, but there are few people who are trolling the actress Sara Ali Khan for different reasons.

As we can see in these comments, many are saying the actress does not know how to walk, she needs to work on her walk, also many are pointing out that this is not at all an appropriate outfit to be worn for a fashion event.

