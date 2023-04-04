Trolled! “What is this fashion of coming in undergarments” netizens troll Malaika Arora on her recent fashion



MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora is grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting and dance moves. She is indeed one of the major head-turners coming from Bollywood industry, who is known for her sizzling looks, fashion and fitness.





Having said that, this latest video of Malaika Arora is getting viral all over the internet. She was seen during the launch of her song and she undoubtedly looked supremely beautiful. Fans appreciated and praised her outfit.

But, there are a few who are trolling the actress for her fashion. Check out the comments below.

As we can see above, many point out that it is not an appropriate outfit to wear and question her wearing undergarments during the promotion. many commented that Bollywood actresses are ruining the culture of India by wearing such outfits. They also troll her by saying that she only wore an inner to the event.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the netizens for actress Malaika Arora and how did you like her outfit? Do let us know in the comments section below.

