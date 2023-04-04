Shocking! "Why is she behaving like a wannabe", netizens troll Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her latest media appearance

MUMBAI : Across Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing attention and winning hearts with her beautiful contribution in the Bollywood industry. She is indeed one of those actresses who is known not only for her acting, but also for her fashion and fitness

Fans always looks forward to the upcoming projects of the actress and having said that, her upcoming web series, Citadel is the talk of the town. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently seen attending a Press Conference for the upcoming series.





Indeed, Priyanka Chopra is looking supremely beautiful as she was seen attending the Press Conference. Fans praise her for her outfit, but there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons. Check out the comments below.

Also read – WOW! Times when Shah Rukh Khan and his family came together for public events

As we can see, many people suggest that her dress outfit is not at all great. Also, they feel that she is trying hard to talk in an accent, and comment that her accent is very fake. They say that she is trying to be wannabe.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side netizens for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and how excited are you for her upcoming web series, Citadel? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Audience Perspective! “Why is our Queen Of Hearts Shehnaaz Gill being wasted and sidelined in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?” asks fans



