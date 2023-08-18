Trolled! “Why is she acting like Disha Patani” netizens troll actress Mouni Roy in this new video

Actress Mouni Roy is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to this new video, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 19:31
movie_image: 
Mouni Roy

MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have, with her beautiful acting contribution, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans from television to movie audiences, the fans always look forward to the new post of the actress.

Having said that is new video of the actress Mouni Roy is getting viral all over the internet as she was spotted around the city, and as we see the actress is looking beautiful in her outfit. Her fans of course love her style and choice of outfit, but on the other hand, there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer passes the Monday test; Sunny Deol’s film gets a good number

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many are expressing their dislike for the outfit she is wearing, many people are saying why she is behaving as if she is sleepy and why she is trying to become Disha Patani. There are many people that are saying why she is looking as if she is high on something.

What are your views on these comments from the fans and audience for actress Mouni Roy? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his upcoming films after Dream Girl 2, “I am doing two films...”

 

Disha Patani DISHA PATANI HOT DISHA PATANI SEXY DISHA PATANI TROLL BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 19:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Destruction! Sangram’s quick plan results in a huge fire breakout
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Exclusive! “I would really want to work with minds Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Zoya Aktar and others” Nikhil Bhambri
MUMBAI: Actor Nikhil Bhambri has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his contribution, he is indeed...
Katha Ankahee: Plans and Plots! Teji and Maya to use Aarav against Katha and Viaan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Intense! Reyansh pulls Aradhana close, asks her to believe in him
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Baalveer 3: What! Baalveer ready to make a big sacrifice, family refuses to accept
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Yum! Rubina Dilaik makes everyone drool as she posts her yum breakfast on socials, take a look
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently in news with ongoing rumors surrounding her probable pregnancy. While there has been...
Recent Stories
Aarav Kumar
Must Read! Aarav Kumar – The Star Kid who has been away from the limelight
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aarav Kumar
Must Read! Aarav Kumar – The Star Kid who has been away from the limelight
SAKSHI MALIK
Hot! Sakshi Malik flaunts her hotness in denim, take a look
Ameesha Patel
WOAH! Price of Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel’s most expensive bag will leave you SHOCKED
AAMIR KHAN
Must Read! Aamir Khan blocks Christmas 2024, netizens are saying ‘hope it is not a remake’
Malaika Arora
Wow! Malaika Arora shares delightful pictures from her Onam celebrations with family, netizens ask, “where is Arjun?”
Ayushmann Khurrana
Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his upcoming films after Dream Girl 2, “I am doing two films...”