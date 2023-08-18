Trolled! “Why is she acting like Disha Patani” netizens troll actress Mouni Roy in this new video

MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have, with her beautiful acting contribution, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans from television to movie audiences, the fans always look forward to the new post of the actress.

Having said that is new video of the actress Mouni Roy is getting viral all over the internet as she was spotted around the city, and as we see the actress is looking beautiful in her outfit. Her fans of course love her style and choice of outfit, but on the other hand, there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many are expressing their dislike for the outfit she is wearing, many people are saying why she is behaving as if she is sleepy and why she is trying to become Disha Patani. There are many people that are saying why she is looking as if she is high on something.

What are your views on these comments from the fans and audience for actress Mouni Roy? Do let us know in the comment section below.

