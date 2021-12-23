News

Uff Hotness! From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi kapoor, Check out THESE Too Hot to Handle High Slits dresses of Bollywood babes!

Ultra Glam evening gowns to Classic satins, high slit gowns have always been a sure shot way to achieve effortlessly sexy!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2021 06:04 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI:  The style of Bollywood actresses has evolved a lot in the years, from pleated sarees, to now summer dresses, turning into glam divas with sequins and sparkles and all kinds of tassels.

ALSO READ: 83 premiere party: DeepVeer enjoys the after screening party of 83 with the cast, here is the video

The onset of paparazzi culture has also given way to street-chic style. Stars are papped doing their daily chores, going to and fro from one set to another. Fashion looks and styles come and go, some styles even make a comeback. But one that remains a classic is the high slit in these gowns. Take a look at these sexy looks here:

These beauties have surely put their best leg forward (pun intended). 

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com! 

ALSO READ: WOW! From Alia to Deepika, Check Out these looks of Bollywood beauties in ethereal White just in time for Christmas!

Tags Deepika Padukone Janhvi Kapoor NORA FATEHI Anushka Sharma Malaika Arora Shilpa Shetty TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See