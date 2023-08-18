Uff! Palak Tiwari stuns in a mini strapless dress as she heads for a dinner date with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Palak and Ibrahim were spotted again on a dinner date. While Palak grabbed everyone’s attention wearing a blue short strapless dress
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 12:18
movie_image: 
Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and posts on social media. She has done a couple of music videos and made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from her debut with the Salman Khan starrer, Palak has been in the news for her bonding with Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple was recently seen on a movie date and Ibrahim was seen holding Palak’s jacket. 

Also Read- What! Palak Tiwari spills the beans on her relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, says “I do like bumping into him…”

Palak and Ibrahim were spotted again on a dinner date. While Palak grabbed everyone’s attention wearing a blue short strapless dress with knee high matching boots, Saif Ali Khan’s son looked cool in a white Tee and denim pants. 

Palak once opened up about her mom Shweta Tiwari’s reaction on her dating rumors. She said, “She often wonders, 'Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?'. When she sees these dating rumours she sends me the links and asks me things like 'Who is this or where did this come from? 'And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai.”

Also Read- Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments

On the work front, Ibrahim will reportedly be making his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s upcoming film 'Sarzameen'  to be directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani. On the other hand Palak was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal

Shweta Tiwari Palak Tiwari Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Shehnaaz Gill Pooja Hegde Rosie Raghav Juyal Movie News Comedy Circus Kapil Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 12:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh approached for the upcoming season?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! “In real life I would definitely not stay quiet.”, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa, on how she would deal with domestic violence in real life
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The...
RIP! Arleen Sorkin, who brought DC Comics’ Harley Quinn to life in animated series, passes away at 67
MUMBAI:  Arleen Sorkin who was popular for her Tv show Days of Our Lives and was the original voice behind DC Comics...
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! The contestants to get a special deal from the judges; two contestants to get lucky this season
MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.The talent on...
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the iconic 'Kajra Re' song in Kaun Banega Crorepati
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, one of the most popular reality shows is keeping the audience hooked with its...
WOW! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer shows a great jump over the weekend, Sunny Deol's film continues its dream run
MUMBAI:Ayushmann Khurrana’s last few films failed to make a mark at the box office, but the actor is back with a bang...
Recent Stories
Arleen Sorkin
RIP! Arleen Sorkin, who brought DC Comics’ Harley Quinn to life in animated series, passes away at 67
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arleen Sorkin
RIP! Arleen Sorkin, who brought DC Comics’ Harley Quinn to life in animated series, passes away at 67
Ayushmann Khurrana
WOW! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer shows a great jump over the weekend, Sunny Deol's film continues its dream run
PALAK TIWARI
Trolled! “Is the definition of beauty wearing short clothes?” netizens trolls actress Palak Tiwari
Armaan Malik
Congratulations! Ace movie singer Armaan Malik gets engaged to long term girlfriend Aashna Shroff
Amika Shail
Hawwt! Here are the times Laxxmi actress Amika Shail raised the temperature with her hotness
Saif Ali Khan
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan got hit in the face for refusing to dance with two women