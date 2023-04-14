What! Palak Tiwari spills the beans on her relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, says “I do like bumping into him…”

Apart from her debut with the Salman Khan starrer, Palak has been in the news for her bonding with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 13:22
movie_image: 
Ibrahim Ali Khan

MUMBAI :Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and posts on social media. She has done a couple of music videos and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also Read- Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?

Apart from her debut with the Salman Khan starrer, Palak has been in the news for her bonding with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. When asked if she got a message from him after her debut announcement, Palak told in a recent interview, “Ibrahim and I see each other at social gatherings. We’re not really in touch on a daily basis.”

Elaborating further on her relationship with Ibrahim, Palak said, “He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social… like wherever we are going… again mutual friends but it’s not like we’re every day (texting) like hello… whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of.”

Also Read-  Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments

When asked about her reaction on Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut, Palak said, “He’s very good. I can’t wait for the world to see that.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress


 

 

    

 

Palak Tiwari Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Shweta Tiwari Venkatesh Pooja Hegde Shehnaaz Gill Jassie Gill Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 13:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa :Oh No! Barkha brainwashes Anupama against Anuj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Pakhi slaps divorce papers on Virat’s face
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
What! Palak Tiwari spills the beans on her relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, says “I do like bumping into him…”
MUMBAI :Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and...
Beautiful! Alia Bhatt shares some unseen pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary
MUMBAI: After being in a relationship for around five years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14th April...
Junooniyat: Tragedy! Jahaan loses his voice because of an accident!
MUMBAI: Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a...
Trolled! Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, “Where she landed? Is it Switzerland or Mumbai?”
MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. This year, she starred in a...
Recent Stories
Ibrahim Ali Khan
What! Palak Tiwari spills the beans on her relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, says “I do like bumping into him…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Beautiful! Alia Bhatt shares some unseen pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look
Trolled! Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, “Where she landed? Is it Switzerland or Mumbai?”
Nysa Devgan
Funny! Nysa Devgan corrects paparazzi about the pronunciation of her name; netizens have hilarious reactions to it
Exclusive! After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde to be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Here’s what the
Exclusive! After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde to be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Here’s what the actress has to say
What! “Isne plaster bhi Manish Malhotra se design kiya hoga” Sonnalli Seygall gets troll for her fracture plaster
What! “Isne plaster bhi Manish Malhotra se design karaya hoga”, Sonnalli Seygall gets trolled for the plaster on her hand
 Palak Tiwari
Must Read! Palak Tiwari reveals about Salman Khan not allowing low necklines on sets