What! Palak Tiwari spills the beans on her relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, says “I do like bumping into him…”

MUMBAI :Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and posts on social media. She has done a couple of music videos and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also Read- Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?

Apart from her debut with the Salman Khan starrer, Palak has been in the news for her bonding with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. When asked if she got a message from him after her debut announcement, Palak told in a recent interview, “Ibrahim and I see each other at social gatherings. We’re not really in touch on a daily basis.”

Elaborating further on her relationship with Ibrahim, Palak said, “He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social… like wherever we are going… again mutual friends but it’s not like we’re every day (texting) like hello… whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of.”

Also Read- Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments

When asked about her reaction on Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut, Palak said, “He’s very good. I can’t wait for the world to see that.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress



