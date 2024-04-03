Uff! These clicks of Arshya Khullar will surely make your jaws drop

We have seen and loved the actress Arshya Khullar in her movies and today let us have a look at the times she has been blessing the internet feed with her hot looks
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 08:30
movie_image: 
Arshya

MUMBAI :With superb contribution over the time through acting and modelling, actress Arshya Khullar has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over. Well she has been one such name that has to be blamed for raising the temperature all over the internet and blessing the internet feed with some hot pictures.

She never fails to grab the attention of her fans with her sultry images. Today let us have a look at the times she has grabbed our attention and made our heads turn with her hot looks

Pictures here

Also read -Intriguing! Aditya talks about his dream project The Immortal Ashwatthama, “…it was too big for the mathematics to work for Indian cinema”

Indeed, actress Arshya Khullar is one of the major head turners coming from the acting space who surely knows the right formula and mantra to grab the attention of the fans, well she surely is hitting the right chord in terms of defining hotness and cuteness at the same time. We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress and we would love to see more of the actress in the upcoming days.

How will you rate her in terms of hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Exclusive! "I am really looking forward to work with SS Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas someday" - Seerat Kapoor

 

Arshya Khullar Arshya Khullar fans Arshya Khullar sexy Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood bikini Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Behind Every Star: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's Third Win Echoes Producer Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi's Vision!
MUMBAI: In a triumphant third consecutive win, Rupali Ganguly clinched the Best Actress in a Television Series award at...
Somy Ali: I chose to be a mother to thousands of children
MUMBAI: Her work, and the people who she rescues make her who she is, says actress Somy Ali, who runs a US-based NGO...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira convinces Kaveri to let Charu intern at a firm
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Kanchi Singh: OTT has given actors a chance to do more work
MUMBAI: Kanchi Singh known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Aur Pyar Ho gaya and is making OTT debut...
Jhanak Spoiler: Anirudh feels bad for being unable to help Jhanak
MUMBAI: The Family Doctor of Bose Family will get very impressed with Jhanak and declares that due to her Dadaji has...
Arti Singh talks about her successful show Shravani!
MUMBAI: When work feels like fun, then each day is enjoyable, says actress Arti Singh. Arti, who plays the role of...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: I chose to be a mother to thousands of children
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: I chose to be a mother to thousands of children
Melodious
Fascinating! Notable 2024 Bollywood Releases: A Melodious Lineup of Film Titles
Thriller
Thriller Movies Alert: From Murder 2 to The Stoneman Murders here are 5 serial killer movies you will love to re-watch
Vijay Deverakonda
Bollywood celebrities encouraging students on Instagram
aamir khan
Woah! Throwback to the time when Aamir Khan revealed how he 'accidentally' became an actor
Sidharth Malhotra
Really! Sidharth Malhotra's rejection and Ayushmann Khurrana's success with 'Badhaai Ho'