Uff! Vijay Verma spills the beans on the common factor between GF Tamannaah Bhatia and him

MUMBAI : Having paved a long path in the entertainment industry, Vijay Varma is an actor who arrived with a different lens. In his 2022 OTT release 'Darlings', the way Vijay brought a grey character onto the screen, he truly set up high standards for the audience to look at such kinds of characters making him 'Bollywood’s King of Grey'. Furthermore, with his other roles in 'Gully Boy' and 'Mirzapur', he profoundly made his niche in the entertainment industry while his upcoming roles are his steps into a new realm. 

He has been making headlines not just for his brilliance in projects but also for dating actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The couple met and fell in love on sets of Lust Stories 2. Speaking of what binds them together, he says, “It’s so shocking and new for people to see these two very different worlds coming together, but between the two of us, we are very similar as people. Our values and beliefs are the same, and that’s what matters the most.”


Speaking of Vijay, Tamannaah said earlier, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in KaalKoot. 

Credit-BollywoodLife 


 

