Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap-Up Party: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares fun pictures from the celebrations

MUMBAI: Celebrity designer and producer Manish Malhotra who is backing the film Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap-Up Party hosted a wrap-up party at his residence. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh who is part of the film has shared a few fun pictures of the celebrations.

From Naseeruddin to Vijay Verma she shared fun glimpses from the party and captioned ir, “And it’s a wrap! #uljuloolishq

What a fun night with the crew!!..Super happy to be a part of this beautiful story and fortunate to be sharing the screen with such incredible actors. Blessed.”

Ul Jalool Ishq’s star-studded cast includes powerhouses of talent such as Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi, adding depth to the narrative. Renowned fashion maestro Manish Malhotra, under the banner of Stage5 Productions, is steering the project towards greatness. The musical magic will be woven by the legendary Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, ensuring an enriching auditory experience.

