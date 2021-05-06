Uljhan: Here is what Saloni Batra has to say on her upcoming movie and her character

MUMBAI: Actress Saloni Batra has been making her mark in the acting industry. The actress who was seen in the movie Soni as Kalpana, and in the movie Taish as Sanober was loved by the fans all over, the actress now is all set to impress once again with her amazing acting skill with her movie Uljhan, which is directed by Ashish Pant and has some amazing talents like Vikas Kumar, Nehpal Gautam along with the actress Saloni Batra.

Team Telly Chakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actress Saloni Batra, where she spoke on her journey and her upcoming movie Uljhan. The address revealed that she will be seen in the character Geeta, a Lucknow based married women, who stays with her husband for husband Shirish played by Vikas Kumar in the movie, and how her life changes with ongoing situation in the movie something interesting to see.

The actress also said that the movie also shows how the character Geeta evolves as a person.

Talking about doing different types of roles, in different projects the actress said that she always looks forward to doing something different with her projects and offer best to the fans.

On asking the actress what type of role she looks forward to playing in the future she revealed she would love to play the role of drug Mafia for a change because she wants to try something out of the box, also she looks forward to playing the role of a musician or a sports athlete.

Here is the trailer of the movie:

Well what are your views on the trailer and the actress Saloni Batra do let us know in the comments section below.

