Unbelievable! Can you believe THESE Bollywood movie items were auctioned at an insane price?

MUMBAI: After a Bollywood film is shot, the items or objects used are auctioned to raise money for various charitable causes. These items are sold at a high price and fans buy them. From Aamir Khan's bat in Lagaan to Akshay Kumar's suit in OMG and more Bollywood movie items that were auctioned at a high value.

Also Read: Latest Update! Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill join the cast of Salman Khan starrer THIS movie

Salman Khan did a towel dance in Jeene Ke Hai Char Din song from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi film. His towel was put to sale on an online portal and was auctioned for Rs 1,42,000 reportedly.

Lagaan is one of the most loved films ever that included an amazing cast, exceptional script, and spectacular plot. Actor Aamir Khan in the film used a cricket bat which was then auctioned for a whopping cost of Rs 1,56,000 reportedly.

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar wore a lovely suit in one of the scenes from Oh My God film, which was then auctioned for Rs 15 Lakh reportedly.

Also Read: Interesting! Did Salman Khan resolve the differences between Aayush Sharma and Farhad Samji before the actor quit Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had an artwork that was put up for auction at a whopping price of Rs 2 Lakh reportedly. The artwork had various things like France like Voltaire, Concorde, Eiffel Tower, etc.

Actress Madhuri Dixit wore a beautiful green lehenga in the song Maar Daala. Post the film, the lehenga was auctioned for a whopping amount of Rs 3 Crore reportedly.

Credit: BollywoodLife