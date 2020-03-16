Unbelievable! Kabir Singh fame Shahid Kapoor charges THIS whopping amount despite Jersey’s failure, details inside

Shahid Kapoor who has starred in Vivah, Jab We Met, Kaminey, and many other films was last seen in Jersey co-starring Kumkum Bhagya actress Mrunal Thakur

MUMBAI: It's a well-known fact that the last Shahid Kapoor release, Jersey, did not fare well at the box office. In fact, it was an out-an-out box office bomb with a collection of just ₹19.68 crore nett. However, this does now seem to have affected the actor's value at all. However, the actor is reported to have hiked his fees and charged a bomb for his upcoming project which has left the director in fix.

A well-placed source close within the industry revealed that the actor was recently approached for a project by an up-and-coking Director, for which he apparently quoted a fee of ₹35 crore, ₹5 crore more than what he was reportedly paid for Jersey, leaving said director in the lurch as it seemed difficult to convince his investors to pay Shahid that much.

Shahid has starred in Vivah (2006), Jab We Met (2007), Kaminey (2009), R... Rajkumar (2013), Haider (2014), Udta Punjab (2016), and Kabir Singh (2019). He recently featured in Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor, initially appeared as a background dancer in a few films of the 1990s and later featured in music videos and television commercials. He made his film debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk. While all actors in Bollywood thrive to work with Yash Raj Films, Shahid not only rejected YRF but also Dharma Productions.

