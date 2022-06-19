Unbelievable! Pankaj Tripathi charges THIS whopping amount for Sacred Games, deets inside

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi has been one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood. He’s been a part of showbiz since 2004 and has done over 60 films and 60 TV shows. It is only in the recent few years that he’s getting the due credit and earning good money for his work.

One cannot deny that Sacred Games earned massive fame for its stars. Whether it is Sartaj Singh, Kukoo or Gaitonde, these characters were loved by fans all over. And actors who played it also took home massive salaries for the portrayal. One would be surprised to know that Pankaj Tripathi aka Khanna Guruji was the second highest-earning member despite a recurring role in Season 1.

As per several reports, Pankaj Tripathi was paid a salary of 12 crores for Sacred Games. The highest-paid star was Saif Ali Khan who earned 15 crores for eight episodes for the first season of the show.

Sacred Games is a crime thriller based on Vikram Chanda’s novel of the same name. Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait, Surveen Chawla amongst others are a part of the Netflix original series.

What is also interesting is that the money Pankaj Tripathi was paid is just a little less than a leading Gen Z star like Kartik Aaryan is earning for a feature film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor took home 15 crores.

