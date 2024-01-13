Vacay Goals! Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna’s pics from her Vietnam tour is cuteness overloaded, check it out

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada movie Kirik Party and since then there has been no looking back for her. From Kirik Party to Geeta Govindham, she has delivered many hits and won many hearts. And of course, Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun put Rashmika Mandanna in the A-league of South Indian actresses.

The actress also entered the Hindi movie industry with the movie Goodbye which received mixed responses but the people praised Rashmika very highly. At the end of the last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave a mega blockbuster hit Animal which had Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The movie won the hearts of audiences and Rashmika Mandanna was loved in the movie very much. The actress has a huge fan base that has grown wide over the years. The actress has an active presence on Instagram where she keeps her fans updated with her personal and professional aspect of life.

Talking about her Instagram profile, the actress enjoys a massive 41.1 million following and believe it or not, this number is only going to increase.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna took a trip to Vietnam. The actress has shared some pictures from her trip and the fans of the actress cannot take their eyes off of her cuteness.

Check out the post below:

As we can see in the images, the actress looks irresistibly cute and totally rocks those conical hats.

