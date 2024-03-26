Varun Dhawan gets furious at ground staff for kicking a dog during IPL match, ‘dog isn’t a football’

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan who is one of the well known actors of the Hindi Film industry recently lost his cool when he saw the ground staff mistreating and kicking a dog that mistakenly entered the stadium during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

He shared the horrifying video where the staff seemed to be enjoying kicking the dog.

Taking to his Instagram page, Varun shared the video and wrote, “Wtf a dog isn’t a football. Also, the dog isn’t biting or harming anyone. Regardless, there has to be a better way.”

Take a look;

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor reacted on the same video and wrote, “This video describes the state of humanity in today’s dna (shameful).”

